Thu Jan 30 2020

Thursday, January 30 News
News

Kent GOP to hold Lincoln dinner

|on 

The Kent Republican Town Committee will celebrate Lincoln’s birthday with a special dinner Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

The event, which will take place at Bull’s Bridge Inn on Route 7 in South Kent, will include hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner.

Meal choices are NY Strip Steak, chicken Marsala and grilled slmon, plus dessert and coffee or tea.

The cost is $35 per person, with tax and tip included.

Scott Harvey, the committee chairman, said Senator Craig Miner of the 30th District, and State Central Committee members John Morris and Ginny Landgrebe have been invited to attend and will address guests.

For more information and RSVP, email or call Harvey at cpplprez@yahoo.com or call 860-927-5016, Andy Ocif 860-927-3318 or aocif3318@charter.net, or Karen Casey at 937-4095 or kcasey@williampitt.com.

Reservations are needed by Feb. 3.

loading