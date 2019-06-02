Kent GOP voice stance on state issues

The Kent Republican Town Committee recently voted to publicly state its opposition to the proposed legislation to institute the collection of tolls in Connecticut and unanimously passed the several resolutions

The committee recognizes the current established state gasoline tax, gross receipts tax, and other fees, provide adequate funding of the Special Transportation Fund; opposes the removal and or diversion of any funds from the established State of Connecticut’s Special Transportation Fund for expenditures other than those for which the Fund was established; and opposes the installation of tolls of any type on any of Connecticut’s roadways.