Search 
Fri Mar 8 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, March 8 News
News

Kent Singers to perform concert

on

The Kent Singers will present a concert, “Seek Out Light,” March 17 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent.

The program at the church, located at the corner of routes 7 and 341, will feature contemporary works along with Anglican classics, as well as arrangements of popular songs.

The concert featuring soprano soloists Carrie Quarquesso and Sarah Hawkey will be conducted by music director James Knox Sutterfield and accompanied on piano and organ by Tom Morris.

Tickets are $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at the door.

loading