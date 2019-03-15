Kent Singers to perform concert

The Kent Singers will present a concert, “Seek Out Light,” March 17 at 4 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kent.

The program at the church, located at the corner of routes 7 and 341, will feature contemporary works along with Anglican classics, as well as arrangements of popular songs.

The concert featuring soprano soloists Carrie Quarquesso and Sarah Hawkey will be conducted by music director James Knox Sutterfield and accompanied on piano and organ by Tom Morris.

Tickets are $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at the door.