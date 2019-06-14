Search 
Fri Jun 14 2019

Friday, June 14 News
Kent Singers to perform concert

on

The Kent Singers will close its 46th season with one of the Western world’s greatest pieces of art, J. S. Bach’s “St. John Passion,” June 16 at 3 p.m. in New Milford.

The concert, to be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue, will feature a Baroque period-instrument orchestra and six of the finest early music soloists in the tri-state area.

The event will showcase tenor Andrew Fuchs as the Evangelist and baritone Will Doreza as Christus, as well as a quartet of professional vocalists.

James Knox Sutterfield, director of music, will conduct.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with children under 12 admitted free.

For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

