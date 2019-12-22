Kent gallery memorializes Carolyn Fisher

Kent Art Association recently dedicated a second-floor gallery to Carolyn B. Fisher, former president.

The dedication was held Dec. 8 during the opening reception for the associations’ volunteer show.

Fisher, a longtime volunteer, died on Christmas last year.

Her husband, Early, attended the dedication and helped KAA President Connie Horton cut the ribbon across the stairs to the second floor.

“As a volunteer and president of the Kent Art Association in the early 2000's, she steered the association through some rough waters,” said KAA Executive Director in his remarks. “It is an enormous tribute to her that it survives today.”

“Without Carolyn the Kent Art Association would have ended,” Horton added. “Carolyn became president because no one else wanted the job and through her tireless efforts saved the organization.”

Fisher was born was born Oct, 17, 1938, in St Albans Vt., and received a bachelor’s degree from Johnson State in Vermont and a master’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University.

She married Early in 1960 and lived in Vermont for two years before moving to New Haven for five years and eventually settling in Bridgewater in 1970.

Fisher taught in Fletcher, Vt., for two years, and in the Region 16 school system in Connecticut for 36 years.

The couple has one son.

She was an accomplished artist working in watercolor and oil, who exhibited locally. When President of the Association she became interested in sculpture and began inviting local sculptors to exhibit large scale outdoor sculptures on the front lawn of the Association. She also funded an Award for Sculptor given in her name at KAA Shows.

“Carolyn was resourceful, while taking on many jobs she brought with her the spirit of her upbringing - an on the farm, problem solving, make do sensibility,” Hunt said.

“Her computer knowledge, and dedication showed in all her work,” he said. “She was tireless, respected everyone, had a great sense of humor and was a pleasure to work with.”

“A former colleague remarked that she certainly gave her all, and often with a plate of homemade cookies,” he summed up.