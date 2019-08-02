Search 
Friday, August 2 News
Kent gallery to offer watercolor series

on

Kent Art Association Gallery in Kent will offer a four-week “Wednesdays in August” watercolor class Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in August.

Watercolorist and art instructor Trisha S. Haulenbeek will lead the Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28 classes at the gallery at 21 South Main St.

Classes will consist of short demonstrations, followed by individual help from Haulenbeek.

Students will paint primarily from pictures, photos and cut flower arrangements and may go outdoors to paint, depending on the weather.

Artists should bring their own supplies A supply list and the registration form is available at www.kentart.org.

The cost is $200.

If a class must be canceled, a makeup class will be held the first Wednesday in September.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentart.org or call the KAA Gallery at 860-927-3989.

