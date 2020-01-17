Kent issues reminder about primary vote

The Kent Registrar’s Office has announced a Presidential Preference Primary for either one or both major political parties - Democrat and Republican - will be held April 28.

Only registered voters of the party holding a primary may vote in that party’s primary.

Members of minor parties are not eligible to vote in either primary.

Independent is a minor/third party in Connecticut, as are Working Families, Green and Libertarian.

Individuals who would like to vote in the primary of a party he/she is not registered in, he/she must change party affiliation no later than midnight Jan. 28.

Voters who are registered Unaffiliated (not a member of any party) may join a party up to noon the day before the primary.

To check registration status, party affiliation or to register to vote or change a party, address or name, visit https://portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services/voter.