Kent library to hold annual meeting

The Kent Library Association, the operating entity of the Kent Memorial Library, will hold its annual meeting Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at town hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

The public is invited to attend.

On the agenda is a review of highlights from 2018 and an election of new board members to fill a number of expiring terms.

Immediately following the meeting at 3 p.m., the library will present part two, “To Kill A Mockingbird: An Exploration Book Talk & Signing,” of a three-part series.

Author Tom Santopietro will present his newly released book “Why To Kill A Mockingbird Matters - What Harper Lee's Book and the Iconic American Film Mean to Us Today.”

Santopietro, well-known for his writing about American popular culture, will delve into the heart of the beloved classic and will show readers why “To Kill a Mockingbird” matters more today than ever before.

He will trace the writing of the book and its ongoing appeal, and will reveal the complete behind the scenes story of the film, from the earliest casting sessions to the choice of director and the three Oscars it won, to the 50th anniversary screening at the White House.

Santopietro’s book will be available to purchase and be signed.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.