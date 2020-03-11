Wyatt Lee of Kent has been named the recipient of Marvelwood School’s 2020 town scholarship. Wyatt Lee of Kent has been named the recipient of Marvelwood School’s 2020 town scholarship. Photo: Courtesy Of Sarah Thornington Cericola Photo: Courtesy Of Sarah Thornington Cericola Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kent student awarded Marvelwood scholarship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Marvelwood School in Kent has announced Wyatt Lee of the class of 2024 as the recipient of its 2020 town scholarship.

As the winner of this prestigious merit-based award, Wyatt will receive a full scholarship to attend Marvelwood as a day student.

The town scholarship is available annually to a new rising freshman or sophomore day student.

Selection is based on the candidate’s potential to contribute to and benefit from the Marvelwood experience.

Town scholars are expected to demonstrate good citizenship and solid academic progress throughout their Marvelwood careers.

The award is renewable annually.

A total of nine qualified students applied for the town Scholarship.

Candidates came from five towns - Cornwall, Gaylordsville, Kent, Pawling, and Sharon -- and six different schools, Cornwall Consolidated School, Indian Mountain School, Kent Center School, Mizzentop Day School, New Milford High School and Washington Montessori.

Wyatt lives in Kent and is in the eighth grade at Washington Montessori.

“We are so proud of Wyatt's hard work over these middle school years,” said Wyatt’s mother, Kathi Lee. “And what an honor to win this scholarship in its inaugural year.”

“We are so excited for Wyatt to spend his high school years at Marvelwood,” she said. “One of the biggest draws for us is the school’s ‘out of the box’ approach to teaching.”

“Marvelwood seems to have found the perfect balance of classroom education and hands-on, out-of-the-classroom experience,” Lee said. “That, combined with such a beautiful setting up on Skiff Mountain, will make for a wonderful four years.”

For more information about Marvelwood, email admission@marvelwood.org or call 860-927-0047, ext. 1011.