KentPresents awards grants

KentPresents, the ideas festival held for the past four years in Kent, awarded grants totaling $125,000 to 42 nonprofit organizations serving Litchfield County.

The groups receiving awards provide social and emergency services, housing, educational and economic opportunities, and enhance the cultural and artistic lives of low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Kent and nearby communities. Special emphasis is placed on basic needs, emergency services and education programs.

“We are very pleased that in our fourth year KentPresents has been able to continue to make meaningful grants to so many organizations,” said Donna and Ben Rosen, founders of KentPresents.

Applications for grants were reviewed by a group of 14 residents, not including the Rosens, from Kent and surrounding communities.

KentPresents will not be returning in 2019, according to the press release.

Some of this year’s grant recipients include: ARC, Carmella's Cupboard, Children's Center of New Milford, Community Culinary Institute of Northwest Connecticut, CT Antique Machinery, Kent Affordable Housing, Kent Community Fund, Kent Education Center and Nursery School, Kent Historical Society, Kent Memorial Library, Kent Village Housing for the Elderly, Kent Volunteer Fire Department, Kent Youth Hockey, Literacy Volunteers on the Green, Loaves and Fishes Hospitality House, New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition, New Milford Visiting Nurses Association, Northwest CT Arts Council, Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, Theater Works and Wheels of Greater New Milford.