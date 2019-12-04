Kids invited to Candy Cane Hunt

The inaugural Candy Cane Hunt will be held at Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford.

The event, sponsored by the MOMS Club of New Milford in conjunction with the park, will feature a holiday-themed scavenger hunt for hidden candy canes, visits to sponsored activity tables and an opportunity to meet Santa.

The cost is $5 per child. Children under 1 will be admitted for free but need to register to receive a passport.

There is no snow date, and registration is non-refundable.

Proceeds will benefit the park and MVPSOS, a non-profit foundation in New Milford providing children in financial need with the opportunity to participate in school related or after-school sports, arts, music and educational programs.

For more information, visit harrybrookepark.org.