Fri Sep 13 2019

Friday, September 13
Kids invited to Chalk Walk downtown

on

The New Milford Mayor’s Office and the Village Center for the Arts will co-host a free Chalk Walk event Sept. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

Children of New Milford are invited to come downtown and decorate sidewalks with artwork drawn with sidewalk chalk.

Attendees can bring their own chalk or borrow some of the chalk supplied.

Check-in/registration will be at the bandstand, where attendees will be informed where they can draw with chalk.

Music, face painting, sidewalk specials, and more will also be offered downtown.

Certificates will be given out to all participants.

For more information, contact the mayor’s office at 860 355-6010 or email phembrook@newmilford.org.

