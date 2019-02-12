Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming offerings.

Activities will include an indoor sports fest Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. and Dr. Seuss Day Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.

After-school youth programs and preschool programs will resume Feb. 21 and continue through the week of April 8.

The preschool programs, consisting of music, finger play, crafts and books, will include Two’s Time Fridays at 10:30 a.m. starting Feb. 22 and 3- and 4-year-old Book Buddies Fridays at 2:15 p.m. starting Feb.22.

After-school programs will feature stories, games, crafts, activities and snacks. The second- and third-grade sessions will have guests each week.

Programs will include a K-1 session Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting Feb. 26 and a second- and third-grade session Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting Feb. 21.

Registration is required.

In addition, a fourth- and fifth grade gaming group will be held Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. starting Feb. 21.

The sessions will include gaming time with peers in both digital and traditional forms. Snacks will be provided.

Washington Primary School students may ride the bus to the library if a note is given to the school in advance.

After-school activities will not take place if Region 12 schools are closed or have early dismissal.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.

Programs are free and open to the public.