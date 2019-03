Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming offerings.

Offerings will include a jewelry making workshop for children ages 7 and older March 2 at 1 p.m.; a fairy house workshop March 9 at 1 p.m.; a St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 16 at 1 p.m.; a teddy bear picnic March 23 at 1 p.m.; and a paint and sip Saturday for ages 7 and older March 30 at 1 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.