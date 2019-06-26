Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s junior library has announced its upcoming offerings.

They will include “Make It and Take It” June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, Saturday programs will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in July. Offerings will include henna tattoos July 6, space ranger training July 13, cardboard build-it challenge July 20 and solar system creations July 27.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.