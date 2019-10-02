Kids invited to Gunn programs

Gunn Memorial Library’s Junior Library will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

Offerings will include Halloween haunted houses Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.; a woodland creatures party (dress up as favorite woodland creature) featuring nature-themed crafts and games, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.; pumpkin painting (bring own pumpkin) Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Halloween costume party Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

In addition, story times and after-school programs are on the horizon.

Programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required by calling the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-2310.