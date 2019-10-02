Kids invited to Ninjatrition

ASAP! in Washington, which serves northwestern Connecticut, will soon offer Ninjatrition, a cooking class for children in grades three through five.

Students from Washington, New Milford and Woodbury are welcome to join the class that will be taught by local educator, children's wellness advocate and trained personal chef Alissa Monteleone

During the four sessions, students explore new recipes while simultaneously practicing the elements of self-reliance, self-discipline, and sound nutrition.

This fun and interactive class connects culinary adventures to a mindfulness mindset that encourages the connection between what we eat and how we feel.

Participants also get to earn a bracelet each week toward becoming a Nutrition Ninja!

For more information, visit www. asapct.org .