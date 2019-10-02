Search 
Thu Oct 3 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, October 3 News
News

Kids invited to Ninjatrition

|on 

ASAP! in Washington, which serves northwestern Connecticut, will soon offer Ninjatrition, a cooking class for children in grades three through five.

Students from Washington, New Milford and Woodbury are welcome to join the class that will be taught by local educator, children's wellness advocate and trained personal chef Alissa Monteleone

During the four sessions, students explore new recipes while simultaneously practicing the elements of self-reliance, self-discipline, and sound nutrition.

This fun and interactive class connects culinary adventures to a mindfulness mindset that encourages the connection between what we eat and how we feel.

Participants also get to earn a bracelet each week toward becoming a Nutrition Ninja!

For more information, visit www. asapct.org .

loading