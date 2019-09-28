Search 
Sat Sep 28 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, September 28 News
News

Kind donation

|on 
  • Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond. Photo: Courtesy Of East Coast Carpet / The News-Times Contributed

    Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond.

    Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond.

    Photo: Courtesy Of East Coast Carpet
Photo: Courtesy Of East Coast Carpet
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond.

Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond.

Photo: Courtesy Of East Coast Carpet

Doug Skelly, left, owner of East Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning in New Milford recently presented a $1,000 donation to Ability Beyond.

loading