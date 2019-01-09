Kindergarten registration on tap

New Milford Public Schools invites parents of incoming kindergartners to visit their respective elementary schools to begin the registration process for next school year.

Any child who will be 5 on or before Dec. 31, 2019, is eligible for enrollment in kindergarten for the 2019-20 year.

Parents/guardians should bring the child’s birth certificate, three proofs of residency (utility bill, real estate tax bill, copy of mortgage, deed or rental agreement, bank statement, driver’s license with current address), and personal identification.

Elementary school assignments are determined by street.

To see a complete street listing, visit www.newmilfordps.org. and click on “Transportation” to view the “Elementary School Boundary Directory.”

The dates for initial registration are, at Hill and Plain, Feb. 20-23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and at Northville, Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Parents will meet administrators, the school nurse and the registration secretary who will explain the necessary steps to complete the registration process.