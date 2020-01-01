Kindergarten registration set in Region 12

The Region 12 School District will accept kindergarten registration Jan. 27-31 in Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington.

Children who turn 5 before Jan. 1, 2021, are eligible for kindergarten.

Those who have received a registration packet should fill out all forms and deliver them to the appropriate school, along with the other specified documents, the week of registration.

Parents/guardians who have not received a packet should call the appropriate school: Burnham School in Bridgewater at 860-354-5559, Booth Free School in Roxbury at 860-354-9391 and Washington Primary School in Washington at 860-868-7331.

A kindergarten orientation and visitation program will be scheduled in the spring