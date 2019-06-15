Kinsolving to read poetry, sign books

Internationally acclaimed poet Susan Kinsolving will lead a reading and signing of her recently released book, “Peripheral Vision,” June 23 at 2 p.m. in Washington.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road.

“Peripheral Vision,” Kinsolving’s fourth book of poems, explores the world from many points of view. She takes her readers to England, Hollywood, Wyoming, France, and Chile.

As a guest poet and lecturer, Kinsolving has performed at numerous venues, including Harvard, Columbia and Yale University, as well as Bad Robot in Santa Monica and Bread Loaf in Vermont.

Books will be available to purchase and be signed, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

Kinsolving’s previous books are “The White Eyelash” and “Dailies & Rushes,” a finalist for The National Book Critics Circle Award, and “Among Flowers.”

Her poems have appeared in numerous journals and anthologies.

She has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, The New Yorker, Poetry, Kirkus Reviews, The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and Publishers Weekly.

Kinsolving has taught at seminars and schools across the country. As a guest poet and lecturer, she has appeared in many venues, nationally and internationally.

She has received residential poetry fellowships from France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Switzerland, New York, Illinois and Wyoming.

She is poet in residence at Hotchkiss School.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.