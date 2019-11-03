Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent. Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent. Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kissinger to sign book at Kent library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Kent Memorial Library in Kent will present a book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, Nov. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Kissinger will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership, written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger.

Born in Germany, Kissinger came to the United States in 1938 and was naturalized a U.S. citizen in 1943.

He served in the U.S. Army and attended Harvard University, where he later became a member of the faculty.

Among the awards he has received are the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Medal of Liberty.

Kissinger is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.

The book will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.