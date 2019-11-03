Search 
Sun Nov 3 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, November 3 News
News

Kissinger to sign book at Kent library

|on 
  • Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent. Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / Â© JÃœRGEN FRANK

    Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent.

    Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent.

    Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent.

Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” Nov. 9 in Kent.

Photo: JÃœRGEN FRANK Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo

Kent Memorial Library in Kent will present a book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger, who was the 56th Secretary of State, Nov. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Kissinger will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership, written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger.

Born in Germany, Kissinger came to the United States in 1938 and was naturalized a U.S. citizen in 1943.

He served in the U.S. Army and attended Harvard University, where he later became a member of the faculty.

Among the awards he has received are the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Medal of Liberty.

Kissinger is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.

The book will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

loading