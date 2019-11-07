Search 
Thu Nov 7 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, November 7 News
News

Kissinger to visit Kent library

|on 

Kent Memorial Library in Kent will present a book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger, the 56th Secretary of State, Nov. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Kissinger will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership,” written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger.

Kissinger is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.

The book will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

loading