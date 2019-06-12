Search 
Wed Jun 12 2019

Wednesday, June 12
News

Klemm acquires Fahey Associates

on

Klemm Real Estate Inc. of Washington Depot has acquired Fahey Associates, Realtors in Litchfield. The acquisition of Fahey’s office building at 21 West St. gives Klemm Real Estate enhanced exposure as this is the premier location in Litchfield, Klemm officials said.

“We are so thrilled to merge another legendary family firm into our fold,” said Graham Klemm, president and co-owner of the firm.

Klemm has previously acquired Tierney Realty and Pepper Scholl, among others, in year’s past. Fahey Associates, Realtors has been in operation for over 60 years in Litchfield. Current owner John B. Fahey Jr. has been running the firm for over 40 years.

Klemm Real Estate has offices in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon. It is staffed by 40 associates serving Litchfield County for nearly 35 years. For More Information, contact Klemm at 860-488-6635 or gtklemm@icloud.com.

loading