Klemm ranked top agent in U.S.

Peter Klemm of Klemm Real Estate, which has offices throughout the Litchfield Hills, has been ranked as one of the best agents in America based on annual sales volume as published in the 2019 Real Trends/Wall Street Journal annual real estate survey.

Klemm sold in excess of $59,595,000 in real estate during 2018, ranking him the top agent in Litchfield County.

“I’m proud to achieve this milestone and prestigious recognition among my peers nationwide,” Klemm said.

Klemm has personally sold nearly a billion dollars in Litchfield County real estate.

Klemm Real Estate has offices located in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon.