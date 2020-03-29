Search 
Sun Mar 29 2020

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Sunday, March 29 News
News

Klondike Derby

|on 
  • Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary Caldwell are shown during the February event. Photo: Courtesy Of Becky Passero / The News-Times Contributed

    Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary Caldwell are shown during the February event.

    less

    Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Becky Passero
Photo: Courtesy Of Becky Passero
Image 1 of / 2

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 2

Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary Caldwell are shown during the February event.

less

Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Becky Passero

Several New Milford Boy Scout Troops recently participated in the annual Klondike Derby for the region. Troops 31 and 158 were among the local troops that attended the event held at Mohawk Reservation in Goshen.

loading