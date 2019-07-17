The Knights of Columbus, the Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Council No. 14318 in Washington Depot has awarded the Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Memorial Scholarships to four parish members who are entering college this fall. Recipients are, from left to right, Jack Schneider, Elaina daFonte, Sofia Mancinone and Tiernan Crossley. less The Knights of Columbus, the Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Council No. 14318 in Washington Depot has awarded the Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Memorial Scholarships to four parish members who are entering college this fall. ... more Photo: Courtesy Of The Knights Of Columbus, The Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Council No. 14318 Photo: Courtesy Of The Knights Of Columbus, The Rev. Thomas F. Bennett Council No. 14318 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Knights present scholarship awards 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Scholarship Chairman David DeWitt announced the news at a recent Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church picnic

Recipients are Jack Schneider, son of Linda and Michael Schneider of Roxbury, who is a Shepaug Valley High School graduate and will attend UCONN to major in actuarial science/statistics; Elaina daFonte, daughter of Carlos and Laura daFonte of Roxbury, who is a graduate of the High School at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and will attend Indiana University to pursue a career in ballet/economics; Sofia Mancinone, daughter of Joseph and Priscilla Mancinone of Roxbury, who is a Shepaug graduate and will attend Villanova University to major in biology/pre-medical track; and Tiernan Crossley, son of Brenda and Doug Crossley of Roxbury, who is a graduate of Shepaug and will attend Naugatuck Community College to pursue a career in communication and/or forensic science.