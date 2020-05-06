Knoll to give virtual author talk

Danbury Library will offer a via Zoom virtual author talk with New York Times best-selling author Jessica Knoll May 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Knoll is the author of the “Luckiest Girl Alive,” which has been optioned for film by Lionsgate with Reese Witherspoon set to produce.

Her second novel, “The Favorite Sister,” was also a New York Times bestseller.

She has been a senior editor at Cosmopolitan and the articles editor at Self.

Knoll grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia and graduated from The Shipley School in Bryn Mawr, Penn., and from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y.

She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and bulldog, Beatrice.

Ebook copies of “Luckiest Girl Alive” and “The Favorite Sister” are available for download for Danbury Library patrons through OverDrive.

Patrons can also place a hold on the physical copy using the Danbury Library catalog and a copy of the book will be mailed when available.

For more information and RSVP, email cdercole@danburylibrary.org﻿.