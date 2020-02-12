Search 
Wednesday, February 12 News
News

Koobatian named a top CEO to know

|on 

New Milford Hospital has announced Dr. Thomas Koobatian, executive director and chief of staff, has been recognized as one of 60 rural hospital CEOs to know in 2020.

The recognition was made by Becker's Healthcare.

Becker's accepted nominations for this list and considered leaders making a positive impact on their organizations.

The CEOs featured lead hospitals consistently recognized by the National Rural Health Association, American Hospital Association, IBM Watson Health and The Leapfrog Group as top institutions.

Others sit on local chamber of commerce boards and serve state hospital associations.

Almost all have presided over expansion and strategic change within their organizations.

Dr. Koobatian has served as New Milford Hospital's chief of staff since 2012, adding the role of executive director to his responsibilities in 2014.

As a certified emergency medicine physician, Dr. Koobatian previously served as the hospital's director of emergency medicine for 18 years.

In addition to his administrative and clinical duties, Dr. Koobatian holds leadership roles on the Connecticut Hospital Association's government relations committee and the New Milford Emergency Management Committee and Community Care Team, a group that provides case management services for the homeless and housing-insecure individuals.

