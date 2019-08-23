Krasne to discuss, sign new book

Sherman Library and Kent Memorial Library will each present a book talk and signing with local author Betty Krasne in the coming days.

Krasne will discuss her new book “The Good Life?” at Sherman Library Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. and at Kent Memorial Library Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. The book will be available to purchase at both events.

“The Good Life?” revisits the town at the center of Krasne’s short story collection “Body Parts,” a work, as one writer observed, that “joins a long tradition of American stories about small towns that contain the world.”

Against a background of 1980s excess in America, two men come into conflict as they pursue opposite routes through the boom times. It is through the women in their lives that events become increasingly a conflict between trust and deceit.

As their lives intersect, a sudden death and its aftermath compel the characters on a collision course that reroutes them all.

For more information, call 860-927-3761 for the Kent program and 860-354-2455 for the Sherman program.