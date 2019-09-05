Search 
Thu Sep 5 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Thursday, September 5 News
News

Krasne to give talk in Kent

on

Kent Memorial Library will present a book talk and signing with local author Betty Krasne Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at town hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

Books will be available to purchase.

In the book, set against a background of 1980s excess in America, two men come into conflict as they pursue opposite routes through the boom times. It is through the women in their lives that events become increasingly a conflict between trust and deceit.

As their lives intersect, a sudden death and its aftermath compel the characters on a collision course that reroutes them all.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.

loading