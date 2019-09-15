Search 
Mon Sep 16 2019

LVG slates volunteer training event

on

The Literacy Volunteers on the Green in New Milford will hold its next training session for volunteer tutors Sept. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteer tutors will be trained to work with students prior teaching experience.

Second language knowledge is not necessary.

Literacy Volunteers on the Green provides English literacy instruction at no cost to adults in 16 towns in Northern Fairfield and Litchfield counties. Tutors are needed to help students learn to speak English, improve basic academic skills and prepare for citizenship.

The session will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue.

For more information, call 860-355-0830 or email info@lvg-ct.org.

