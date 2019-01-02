The Roxbury Land Trust was recently presented the Working Land Alliances Outstanding Organization 2018 Pathfinder Award. Board members, staff and farmers attended the Pathfinder Award ceremony held in Hartford. The Roxbury Land Trust was recently presented the Working Land Alliances Outstanding Organization 2018 Pathfinder Award. Board members, staff and farmers attended the Pathfinder Award ceremony held in Hartford. Photo: Courtesy Of Roxbury Land Trust Photo: Courtesy Of Roxbury Land Trust Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Land trust garners Pathfinder Award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Roxbury Land Trust has been presented the Working Land Alliance’s Outstanding Organization 2018 Pathfinder Award.

Recognized for its accomplishment in advancing farmland preservation in the state of Connecticut, the land trust recently developed, under the supervision of the Farm Management Committee and Property and Land Manager James Curren, a lime management program to improve the soil quality on its agricultural lands.

The mission of WLA’s Pathfinder Program is to increase the productivity of the soil now and for future generations of farmers.

The land trust is dedicated to the preservation and sustainability of its working farmlands.

Founded in 1970, the land trust has preserved just over 3,700 acres, most of which is within the town of Roxbury.

Throughout its history, the land trust has actively sought working farmland properties for preservation.

The trust leases its tillable agricultural lands to several local farmers.

The total tillable acreage owned by the land trust adds up to approximately 240 acres with an additional 120 acres of tillable acreage protected by a conservation easement.

Leases are written to ensure the farmers use sustainable farming practices on the land. Farmers pasture animals, grow hay, corn, pumpkins and variety of vegetables on the properties.

In 2017, the Farm Management Committee developed a lime management program to improve the soil for agriculture.

The program was intended to increase the productivity of the soil now and for future generations of farmers.

In December 2017, the land trust applied more than 300 tons of lime to its agricultural fields through the program to help neutralize soil PH.

Farmers were encouraged by the results and reported higher yields in 2018 over previous years due to the lime application.

For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.