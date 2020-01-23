Land trust to focus on winter outdoor recreation

Naromi Land Trust in Sherman will present a winter series of inside talks about the nearby outside places for recreation.

The series, which will run from 1 to 3 p.m. each day, will address hiking trails, rail trails for walking and biking, kayaking places and more.

In the first talk on Jan. 26, Marge Josephson will emphasize how many of these are close to home in both Connecticut and New York and easy for all ages.

She will provide information on locations and where to look for more details, with a focus on exploring easy/moderate trails and open spaces near Sherman.

On the agenda will be a discussion about winter bald eagle viewings, the long accessible boardwalk section of the Appalachian Trail, trails to great vistas, and hidden gems such as a "stone church.”

Federal land, state forests, land trusts, and other non-profit groups will be highlighted.

Two of these groups are Connecticut Audubon Society Deer Pond Farm in Sherman and White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield.

The subsequent talks will provide much details on these two places, each covering about 1,000 acres with many trails and a variety of activities.

Habitats, activities and trails at Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will be discussed Feb. 23 and the White Memorial Foundation in Litchfield March 22.

The talks will be held at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-8050 por email info@jccinsherman.org.