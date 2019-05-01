Land trust to hold programs

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will offer a variety of events in the coming days and weeks.

Offerings will include a Smyrski Farm bird walk with Angela Dimmitt May 4 and June 6 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day at the farm, 238 Merryall Road; a program with Dr. Carole Cheah, an entomologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, about stressors, including the hemlock woolly adelgid, and their impacts on eastern hemlock health in the context of a rapidly changing climate May 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington; a trail work day May 3 at Weantinoge’s Kahn Preserve and New Milford’s Nostrand Preserve May 3 and at the Alice McAllister Memorial Sanctuary near Mud Pond May 18.

In addition, a Kahn Preserve hike to Bear Hill Summit will be held June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Hikers should meet at the parking lot for Nostrand Preserve in New Milford.

To RSVP to the May 4 and June 8 program, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org or call 860-927-1927. To RSVP to the May 3 or May 18 trail days, or the June 1 hike, email carrie@weantinoge.org.