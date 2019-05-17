Land trust to hold programs

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will offer a trail work day at the Alice McAllister Memorial Sanctuary near Mud Pond May 18; a Smyrski Farm bird walk with Angela Dimmitt June 6 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the farm at 238 Merryall Road; and a Kahn Preserve hike to Bear Hill Summit June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, with hikers to meet at the parking lot for Nostrand Preserve in New Milford.

To RSVP to the June 8 program, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org or call 860-927-1927. To RSVP to the May 18 trail day, or the June 1 hike, email carrie@weantinoge.org.