Late registration set for New Milford schools

The New Milford school district will conduct late registration for new students.

New students who will enter kindergarten through second grade at Hill and Plain School on Old Town Park Road or Northville Elementary School on Hipp Road, may register Aug. 7.

Parents and/or guardians are asked to call the appropriate school beginning July 31 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to set a time for registration.

For more information, call Hill and Plain at 860-354-5430 or Northville at 860-355-3713.

Parents of students who will enter grades three to five at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road, grades six, seven and eight at Schaghticoke Middle School or grades nine to 12 at New Milford High School should call the appropriate school any weekday throughout the summer between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to make registration arrangements.

For more information, call Sarah Noble at 860-210-4020, Schaghticoke at 860-354-2204 or New Milford High School at 860-350-6647.

Proof of residency and health records must be shown at time of registration.

If possible, students' academic records from previous schools may be shown.