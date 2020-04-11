Search 
Saturday, April 11 News
News

Lawson to assume residency in New Haven

|on 
Jennifer Lawson of New Milford was recently informed that she will be assuming her residency at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

She was notified March 20.

Jennifer, a 2020 graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, is the daughter of David and Lisa Lawson.

Jennifer, who will be specializing in adolescent pediatrics, is a graduate of New Milford High School Class of 2010.

She completed her undergraduate studies at Syracuse University graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2014.

Prior to attending medical school, Jennifer engaged in kidney research at Boston Children's Hospital.

While at Boston Children's Hospital, she co-authored several publications and did field work in Sri Lanka.

It is anticipated that Jennifer will be joining the fight against COVID-19.

