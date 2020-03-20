Search 
Fri Mar 20 2020

Learning at home
News

Learning at home

The coronavirus outbreak has rattled everyone across the globe. People are adjusting to a new “normal” for everyday life. Schools are closed and families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning. On Monday morning, Maggie and George Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of Monopoly. For more photographs, see the “Images” page, S9.

