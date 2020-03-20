Spectrum/Families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning and out of school. On Monday morning, Maggie and Geroge Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of Monopoly. March 16, 2020 less Spectrum/Families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning and out of school. On Monday morning, Maggie and Geroge Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Jeannette Reiling Photo: Courtesy Of Jeannette Reiling Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Learning at home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The coronavirus outbreak has rattled everyone across the globe. People are adjusting to a new “normal” for everyday life. Schools are closed and families are finding creative ways to keep children engaged while learning. On Monday morning, Maggie and George Hicks of New Milford practiced their math skills during a game of Monopoly. For more photographs, see the “Images” page, S9 .