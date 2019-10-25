Search 
Friday, October 25
News

Learning safety and having fun

|on 
Northville Elementary School in New Milford recently recognized Fire Prevention Month with a visit from the Northville Volunteer Fire Department. A fire safety trailer was on site to educate children about fire safety. In addition, students viewed and learned about fire trucks on display. The Public Works Department also participated, showcasing some of its equipment, including two trucks and a loader, to teach children about snow safety.

loading