Mon May 27 2019

Monday, May 27 News
Lecture on ‘Comedy of Errors’ on tap

on

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a lecture on the comedy in “Comedy of Errors,” both in itself in as in example of the comic mode in Shakespeare, with Yale College Professor Dr. Mark Schenker June 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Friends of Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills, together with Shakesperience Productions in connection with their main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” in Washington this summer.

The main stage productions of “The Comedy of Errors” by Shakespeare in the Park will be held Aug. 7-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the River Walk Pavilion in Washington.

Performances will be free.

The audience is encouraged to bring blankets, beach/lawn chairs and picnic dinners.

For more information and RSVP to the program, call 860-868-7586.

