New Milford Public Library will offer an “Ease Your Way to Fitness: Intuitive Movement” program with Lisa Lent, LMT, GFI Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St. It is suggested to bring a mat. For more information and RSVP, call 860-605-4043 or email movethemovementimi@gmail.com.