Wed May 22 2019

Wednesday, May 22 News
Letter: Appreciates ‘generous’ support for AARP event

on

To the Editor:

On behalf of the AARP New Milford Chapter 3241, I would like to thank you for your generous donations toward our May tea and fundraiser.

Your commitment to helping our chapter in this yearly event is sincerely appreciated.

Each year AARP continues to advance its mission of “to serve, not to be served.”

Through various programs such as this, we see many lives changed for the better.

This one event is a great draw for our members, a way to keep them active and involved in the community.

Our mission is to encourage seniors in keeping with the ideals of “friends helping friends,” the May tea offers a way for us to stay connected with New Milford’s businesses.

Your gift cards provide members with a reason to “shop New Milford” and support the local businesses.

Thanks again for your generous support of our efforts.

Marge Bouton

President

AARP Chapter 3241

New Milford

loading