Letter: Chamber extends ‘gratitude’ for community support of fair

To the Editor:

This year marked the 52nd anniversary of Village Fair Days. We wish to extend our gratitude and appreciation to everyone who helped contribute to this community event.

Thank you to our chair Jennifer Birdseye and co-chairs Laura Lewis and Scott Mulhare.

Thank you to our volunteers who clocked in more than 500 hours of community service — our Village Fair Days Committee, the Grid Iron Club, and Boy Scout Troop 58.

Thank you to our vendors and their volunteers. Thank you to everyone who helped provide attractions on Bank Street — the downtown merchants for their specials and sidewalk sales and Paradice Classic Cruisers of New Milford’s car show.

Thank you for the infrastructure support from Advanced Electric, All American Waste, Culligan Water, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Village Center for the Arts, GeronNursing & Respite Care and YardApes.

Thank you New Milford Police Department, Police Chief Cerruto, New Milford Ambulance Corps., New Milford Parks & Recreation Department, New Milford Public Works and Fire Marshal Brian Ohmen.

Thank you for helping us promote the fair Paul Garlasco, Guendelsberger Law Office, New Milford Fitness & Aquatics, J&R Appliances, New Milford United Methodist Church and Marandola Fuel.

Thank you Mayor Pete Bass, Town Council, Traffic Authority, New Milford Senior Center, State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th), Phair Haldin and The Children’s Center.

Thank you to the Woman’s Club of New Milford for the giant cake.

Thank you Gaylordsville Fire Department for overseeing the fireworks.

Thank you to our fitness demonstrators Active Health and Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy.

Thank you to Judge Marty Landgrebe for hosting Town Hall tours.

Thank you Danbury and New Milford Rotary for providing the Amber Alert Child Identification Program.

Thank you to Bill Hunniford and American Pie for the pie-eating contest.

Thank you to our local music talent — RecOn Campers, Bucks Rock Creative & Performing Arts Camp, TheatreWorks Kids, Ivan & Alex Antropov-Kalashnikov, The Dirt Road Pickers, The New Desperation, The Blue Yodels, Heather & Tobias and The Drive-by Licks. Thank you Kevin and Beth Koschel with Musikman DJ Entertainment.

Thank you to our T-shirt sponsors Allingham, Readyoff & Henry; Aurora Consulting; Bakewell & Mulhare; Coldwell Banker, Dawn Hough; Cramer & Anderson; Dental Associates; DogWatch of Litchfield County; DolrBills Bowling Center; KEE Limousine; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Moots Pellegrini; New Milford Assembly of God; New Milford CAN; Reis Learning Center; SJS Brookfield; Sunny Valley Preserve; The Homestead Inn; Union Savings Bank; Village Center for the Arts; Webster Bank; and Wetmore’s Jeep.

As you can see, our fair is aptly named as it certainly does “take a village” to bring it all together. We thank everyone in our village.

