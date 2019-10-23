Letter: Claims Bass works ‘harder than anyone before’

To the Editor:

I have lived here all my life and for the first time I have gotten help from the mayor’s office.

Mayor Pete Bass helped get my VA Disability benefits done correctly, giving me the correct amount that I should have been getting and wasn't.

The new mayor is doing a fantastic job, and probably for the first time, the mayor’s office is giving the veterans the attention they should have been getting all alone.

Hopefully he will get elected again so the town can move along getting things done like the roads that are now being fixed.

Too bad it took 30 years to get a mayor that works way harder than anyone before.

Robert Cromwell