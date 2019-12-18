Search 
Wednesday, December 18 News
News

Letter: Easleys grateful for ‘generosity...of our community’

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time and donations to making the 16th annual Dustin Easley Thanksgiving Dinner a success.

A special thank you to NeJaime’s Wines and Spirits, New Milford Social Services, New Milford Senior Center, the First Congregational Church of New Milford and St. John’s Episcopal Church.

We could not do this each year without your support.

We are overwhelmed by the generosity and the giving spirit of our community.

From the bottom of our hearts we thank you.

Sheila Easley

On behalf of the Easely family

New Milford

