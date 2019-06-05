Letter: Explains ‘why new power plants are needed’

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to Clare Brady’s letter, published in the May 24 Spectrum, regarding the new CVE power plant under construction in Cricket Valley, N.Y.

While I share some of her concerns regarding air quality, there are a number of facts as to why new power plants are needed.

I am a retired engineer who worked on projects like CVE for many years, and I would like to point out the following engineering facts, as a response.

The new CVE plant will produce 1100 mega watts of power to the New York metro area. It’s opening is scheduled to take place as the 2000 mega watt nuclear power plant at Indian Point, N.Y., is starting to shut down due to its age and other safety concerns.

The power generated at CVE will make up slightly over 50 percent of the regional power deficit caused by Indian Points decommissioning. Indian Point generates over a third of New York City’s electrical power needs, and is vital to the entire region.

CVE is a part of a much larger nation wide project to upgrade, modernize and make more secure our national electrical power grid system.

Newer gas-fired plants like CVE, Oxford and Bridgeport burn cleaner than the old obsolete coal, oil plants that they will largely replace.

Much of the power in the Northeast comes from oil, hydro, coal and nuclear plants in Canada, and the Midwestern states. Many of these plants are also obsolete, and are at the end of their economic, material lives. CVE will displace many of these higher polluting, less safe plants.

While one can lament a new power plant so close to New Milford, they need to built somewhere, and I can attest to having seen the “not in my backyard” mindset delay many vital electrical and construction projects for up to seven years in some cases. Is it OK that folks in the Midwest breathe dirty air, so that we can have electricity ?

The population of the U.S. has doubled since I was born in the 1950s. Logic dictates that we need double the electrical power generating capacity. Our population rises about 1 percent a year, so the power industry has to factor that in for future planning.

Safe reliable electrical power is the backbone of our modern high tech world. Without it, millions will live in poverty and famine.

The “not in my back yard” movement has no solutions to the problem of providing safe reliable electrical power. What is you answer?

Solar, wind power, can, and should be promoted, but they are not yet ready for large scale power production. How would Clare Brady, and others feel about seeing huge windmills, and acres of solar panels blanketing the deserts and rural countrysides of America?

Plants like CVE provide the base power generating capacity, while wind, solar, can pick up extra demand, but only on clear or windy days. Or, take hydro power, which is clean, but requires huge dams across our rivers to create vast new man made lakes, and flooding rural areas forever?

Read Full Article