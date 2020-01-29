Letter: Family ‘grateful’ for care in emergency

To the Editor:

We want to thank the Sherman EMTs, including our friends, Kris Fazzone, Paul Voorhees and John Tarby, that responded to my recent 911 call.

My husband, Bruce Hoag, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, and they provided speedy and kind service to him at home and as he was taken to New Milford Hospital.

He received excellent treatment there, and we thank that staff and the ambulance crew that took him to Norwalk Hospital for further medical care.

We are grateful to all who treated him and cared for him at that facility also, especially in the ICU and hospice units.

Thank you to all who said prayers for him, for those who came to Lillis Funeral Home and to those who attended his funeral services at the Sherman Congregational Church.

We thank God for bringing us to the town of Sherman where we have been welcomed as members of a compassionate community.

Bruce, we are sure, was surprised to see how many lives he touched, and we are very grateful that so many people took time to come and honor him, including his co-workers from Navios Corporation from which he retired in 2005.

We thank everyone for the expressions of kindness and sympathy you have shown to us.

God blessed our lives with this wonderful man, who will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Barbara Hoag

And children Jennifer and Bruce Jr.