Search 
Wed Nov 13 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, November 13 News
News

Letter: Family ‘touched’ by welcome home celebration

|on 

To the Editor:

Thank you to Town of New Milford for the welcome home for Marines.

We were always happy to have chosen New Milford as our home and the place to raise our children.

We were beyond touched with the outpouring of love and support from our great town for our son, Dan Prizio and his two fellow Marines, Dan Capron and Mark Heinonen.

These three young men are all United States Marine Corps Reservists based in Plainville.

They deployed from Connecticut in January and from the USA in April.

The Marines returned to New Milford to an unbelievable welcome home celebration on our beautiful town Green.

We would like to give special thanks to Mayor Peter Bass, State Representative Bill Buckbee, Terri Fasig-McLaughlin, Bagpiper Patrick Maguire, the Knights of Columbus, Water Witch Hose Co. #2, Boy Scouts, the VFW, the American Legion, a ll Veterans, Charter Oak Patriot Riders, American Pie Company, and every one of the family, friends, neighbors and supporters who came to the Green to celebrate with us.

We were amazed at this outpouring and makes us so thankful we chose this town as our home. Thank you all!

Tory, Dave, Emily and Dan Prizio

New Milford

loading